Axplora expands Vizag API manufacturing site following successful USFDA inspections in India

Axplora, a global API manufacturer, has announced an expansion project at its Vizag site in India to increase production capacity and strengthen its supply chain.

The expansion follows the successful completion of routine inspections by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in 2025 at both its Indian manufacturing sites—Vizag and Chennai—under the company’s PharmaZell Business Unit.

According to Axplora, the investment at Vizag is designed to meet the growing global demand for high-value pharma ingredients while also contributing to the company’s sustainability objectives through vertically integrated production at a single site. The expansion is expected to generate employment opportunities in the region.

“This investment reflects Axplora’s strategic commitment to operational excellence and customer-centric growth,” said Martin Meeson, CEO of Axplora. “By strengthening our infrastructure in Vizag, we are enhancing our ability to deliver high-quality, reliable, and scalable solutions to customers worldwide.”

Both Indian facilities completed their USFDA inspections with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification. The classification signals the agency’s recognition of the company’s compliance with regulatory standards and indicates that no action is required that would prevent the sites from operating or supplying the market.

At the Chennai facility, the USFDA inspector highlighted several points of strength. These included consistent implementation of current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP), effective document management and retrieval systems, and high standards of facility upkeep and hygiene.

“These results are a powerful validation of our team’s diligence and our unwavering focus on quality,” said Anant Barbadikar, Co-President of PharmaZell and Chief Operating Officer in India. “The success of both inspections reflects not just regulatory compliance, but the operational integrity and continuous improvement culture we strive to embed across every Axplora site.”

Axplora acknowledged the contributions of the teams at both Vizag and Chennai in preparing for and completing the inspections. The company also stated its intent to address all observations raised during the inspections through corrective action plans.

With increased capacity at Vizag and regulatory compliance confirmed at both sites, Axplora continues to strengthen its operational presence in India as part of its global strategy to serve the pharma sector.