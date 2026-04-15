Emcure Pharmaceuticals revises price of Poviztra semaglutide injection in India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals announced a revision in the price of its weight management drug Poviztra (semaglutide injection) across India.

The revised price starts at Rs 3,999 per month for four weekly doses. The innovator semaglutide is available in a once-weekly pen device in five strengths of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.7 mg and a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. The product is delivered through a pen device designed for administration and dosing.

Emcure stated that it is the first Indian company to exclusively distribute and commercialise Poviztra, which is a second brand of Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide injection for obesity. The company aims to expand patient access through the revised pricing.

The price revision came into effect on April 3, 2026. The company stated that the revision will expand access to the semaglutide molecule across a larger patient base in India, where obesity and related health conditions are increasing.

The semaglutide molecule has been in the market for close to a decade and has recorded 49+ million patient years of exposure. It is supported by nearly 50 clinical trials across clinical settings and has been used by patients globally.

Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Emcure Pharma, said; “The revised pricing of Poviztra is a step towards making scientifically validated weight-management therapies more accessible and affordable to a wider patient base. India is grappling with a growing obesity epidemic, with nearly 254 million people living with generalised obesity and 351 million living with abdominal obesity.3 Improving access to a globally established molecule like semaglutide is crucial to addressing this public health challenge at scale.”

Obesity is linked to over 230 health conditions including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, fatty liver, knee osteoarthritis, polycystic ovary syndrome, kidney disease and Alzheimer’s disease.

The company stated that the price revision is part of its focus on patient access and treatment availability for obesity in India.