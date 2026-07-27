Assessing the quality of adeno-associated virus gene therapy vectors by sedimentation velocity analysis

The AUC is a valuable tool to analyze rAAV vectors notwithstanding the composition and length of the transgene or the viral serotype. AUC as a matrix-free in-solution, high resolution method allows the rAAV vectors payload characterization in a near-native environment, contrast to every chromatographic technique uses a matrix, which particles have to pass through. Thus, not only can particles interact with the matrix, but also dilution effects might dissolve aggregated AAV particles and finally might falsify the true picture of a virus batch.

Why downloads this whitepaper?

The Analytical Head/Scientist or QC Head/Scientist – This Application Note provides empirical, peer-reviewed proof that standard chromatographic methods are leaving them blind to critical impurities in their viral batches. Also it cites research showing that AUC is highly sensitive to the specific genetics of their unique construct, regardless of the viral serotype and ability to detect and quantify empty and full particles along with partials.