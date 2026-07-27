Analytical Ultracentrifugation (AUC) for Characterization of Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs): A Comprehensive Review

The Application Note highlight the versatility and utility of AUC for the characterization of LNP formulations. AUC can precisely determine the size distribution of LNP formulations in agreement with AF4-MALS and TEM. In addition, it can identify and quantify the presence of free cargo and empty LNPs in solution and can be used to determine the number of mRNA copies per LNP. Overall, AUC is a quantitative, first-principle method that is non-destructive, provides a comprehensive and reliable approach to the characterization of LNPs, and has become an indispensable tool in LNP research.

Why downloads this whitepaper?

The Formulation Scientist, Analytical Development Head/Scientist – This Application Note addresses the single biggest regulatory and analytical bottleneck in genetic medicine: accurately characterizing highly complex, heterogeneous lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).