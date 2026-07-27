Express Pharma

Analytical Ultracentrifugation (AUC) for Characterization of Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs): A Comprehensive Review

Downloads
By Beckman Coulter
0 10

 

The Application Note highlight the versatility and utility of AUC for the characterization of LNP formulations. AUC can precisely determine the size distribution of LNP formulations in agreement with AF4-MALS and TEM. In addition, it can identify and quantify the presence of free cargo and empty LNPs in solution and can be used to determine the number of mRNA copies per LNP. Overall, AUC is a quantitative, first-principle method that is non-destructive, provides a comprehensive and reliable approach to the characterization of LNPs, and has become an indispensable tool in LNP research.

 

Why downloads this whitepaper?

The Formulation Scientist, Analytical Development Head/Scientist – This Application Note addresses the single biggest regulatory and analytical bottleneck in genetic medicine: accurately characterizing highly complex, heterogeneous lipid nanoparticles (LNPs).

 

    Yes, I subscribe to marketing communications from Beckman Coulter Life Sciences about its products, events and services.

    By submitting this form, you are confirming you are an adult 18 years or older and agree to Express Pharma contacting you with marketing-related emails or by telephone. You may unsubscribe from receiving such communications from Express Pharma at any time. Express Pharma web sites and communications are subject to our Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.

    Yes, I would like to receive email updates about Beckman Coulter products, services and events.
    For full details of how we will treat your information please view our privacy policy: Privacy Notice and Terms of Use.


    Beckman Coulter
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.