Express Pharma

Analytical Ultracentrifugation (AUC): A High-Precision Window into GLP1 Peptide Therapeutics

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By Beckman Coulter
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The Optima AUC instrument enables precise quantification of peptide species, providing valuable insight into sample purity. This capability supports applications such as: • Lot-release testing • Stability studies • Batch-to-batch comparisons.

Why downloads this whitepaper?

Analytical Development Head/Scientist – This case study provides a detailed workflow on Analytical Ultracentrifugation use case to solve one of the hardest problems in peptide therapeutics characterizing self-association, multimerization and aggregation analysis in it’s native state.

 

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