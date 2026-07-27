Analytical Ultracentrifugation (AUC): A High-Precision Window into GLP1 Peptide Therapeutics

The Optima AUC instrument enables precise quantification of peptide species, providing valuable insight into sample purity. This capability supports applications such as: • Lot-release testing • Stability studies • Batch-to-batch comparisons.

Why downloads this whitepaper?

Analytical Development Head/Scientist – This case study provides a detailed workflow on Analytical Ultracentrifugation use case to solve one of the hardest problems in peptide therapeutics characterizing self-association, multimerization and aggregation analysis in it’s native state.