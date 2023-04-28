ASPA takes pledge for zero counterfeiting

The Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA) has committed itself to the target of Zero Counterfeiting. With this vision, the association has already rolled out a five-year strategy from 2022-2027, to become a global industry voice in the authentication and traceability ecosystem. The association has announced the next chapter of their pioneering program ‘Traceability and Authentication Forum’ scheduled for July 6-7, 2023 at Hotel Hyatt Regency, Chanakya Puri, New Delhi.

Counterfeiting constitutes almost 25-30 per cent of the products (State of Counterfeiting in India 2022). It is found to be most prevalent in key sectors such as pharmaceutical, agriproducts, apparel, automotive, FMCG, consumer durables among others.

A statement from the organisation said, “ASPA believes that an effective change can be brought about only by implementing a Strategic Plan which include advance research and development, promoting the adoption of solutions, increased awareness of Authentication and Traceability solutions (ATS), developing tools to measure the impact of counterfeiting and its scale, encouraging the adoption of professional ethics and best practices within the Association and enhancing the global reach and footprint of ASPA.”

Nakul Pasricha, President, Authentication Solution Providers’ Association (ASPA), said, “As the nation celebrates 75th Independence Year as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, ASPA commits itself to the vision of Zero Counterfeiting and align their strength towards this goal. We are proud of the progress our nation has made and to truly accelerate this progress for the future, we need to address the problem of counterfeiting and illicit trade. In the post pandemic transformed India, it is impossible to visualize the product ecosystem without the growing use of anti-counterfeiting, authentication and traceability solutions. Governments and businesses will have to work together towards fighting counterfeiting to ensure the overall well-being of citizens, to protect consumers from getting cheated, to protect products and to protect businesses. The return on investment on authentication solutions is significant, and we are confident that India will see a sharp rise in adoption of these technologies and solutions.”