Asahi Kasei develops novel membrane system

Commercialisation is targeted for 2027

Asahi Kasei has developed a novel membrane system for dehydrating organic solvents for pharma applications without the application of heat or pressure. This system can contribute to the optimisation of manufacturing processes in the pharma industry. The company has now begun collaborating with Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., of Osaka, Japan, for the practical verification of this system.

Commercialisation is targeted for 2027

Used to dissolve active ingredients, organic solvents play an essential role in the manufacturing process of pharma. To achieve the desired results in various processes such as reactions and crystallisation, such solvents need to be dehydrated. Standard dehydration methods such as vacuum distillation require the application of heat. These methods are not only time- and energy-intensive, but may also have undesired effects on the pharmaceutical intermediates