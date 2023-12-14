FOGSI and BSV organises run for gender equality

The FOGSI Run for Gender Equality is specifically organised to spread awareness on Anemia and Rh negative pregnancies among women across the country

Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) along with Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India (FOGSI) organised the FOGSI Run for Gender Equality (the Run) at Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Part of a 28 city run, the Run for Gender Equality aimed at connecting the country by spreading awareness for specific medical conditions such as anemia and Rh incompatibility during pregnancies. The Run witnessed participation from citizens of Navi Mumbai who came together to demonstrate solidarity for the need for gender equality and the need to build