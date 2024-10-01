ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Neffy poised to disrupt epinephrine market as first needle-free nasal spray: GlobalData

ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Neffy, the first needle-free epinephrine nasal spray, is poised to significantly impact the treatment of life-threatening allergic reactions like anaphylaxis following FDA approval in August 2024. With ease of use paired with a strong patient-assistance program, Neffy is set to disrupt the epinephrine market, according to GlobalData.

Unlike traditional injectable devices such as the EpiPen, which has faced controversy over high prices and usability, Neffy offers a simplified, needle-free solution that could improve compliance among patients, especially those with needle phobia and asthma.

ARS is working to address cost and accessibility concerns with initiatives such as the neffyConnect program, allowing insured patients to access Neffy for just $25, while uninsured patients can purchase it for $199. This approach reflects the company’s focus on broad accessibility.

Sravani Meka, Senior Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments, “Neffy’s needle-free design could significantly change patient behavior, especially among those who delay treatment due to needle fears. Its pricing structure and ease of use present a potential competitive edge.”

Despite the prospect of improved ease and obtainability with Neffy, ARS faces hurdles in gaining provider trust. Injectable epinephrine remains the gold standard for its proven rapid efficacy, and concerns exist about Neffy’s real-world effectiveness, particularly for patients with asthma, where nasal congestion could impair drug absorption.

Meka concludes, “Convincing healthcare providers of Neffy’s reliability will be critical. If ARS can demonstrate consistent, real-world effectiveness, it could redefine the epinephrine treatment landscape.

“Neffy’s potential global expansion is evident in its recent approval by the European Medicines Agency, and ARS’s pursuit of pediatric approval in the US targets the growing market of children with food allergies. If successfully adopted, Neffy could reshape epinephrine treatment, particularly for vulnerable populations like children and asthma sufferers.”





