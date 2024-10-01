Emcure Pharmaceuticals sets Asia record for largest heart-shaped structure on World Heart Day

Emcure Pharmaceuticals recently achieved a milestone on World Heart Day by entering the Asia Book of Records for creating the ‘Largest Heart Shaped Structure Formed Using Wish Cards by Doctors’ in Mumbai. The structure, formed with contributions from over 5,000 doctors across India, symbolises a unified commitment to combating heart disease.

The “ACE YOUR HEART” campaign, launched on September 2, 2024, was designed to address the urgent need to raise awareness about the increasing incidence of heart attacks and improve cardiovascular health across the country. A community-based study published in The Lancet found that 55 per cent of cardiovascular deaths occur at home due to delays in seeking care. The initiative targeted cardiologists and consulting physicians, encouraging them to raise awareness about the growing burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in India and the importance of preventive measures.

Over the course of a month, Emcure’s campaign engaged more than 5,000 doctors through various activities and educational tools. These included digital and physical wish cards, along with a “Hearts Ace” puzzle, reflecting the major risk factors contributing to CVD. The campaign culminated on 29 September 2024, with an event that included a presentation of the World Heart Day initiatives, a screening of campaign highlights, and the unveiling of the record-setting heart-shaped structure, which measured 15×15 feet.

The “ACE YOUR HEART” campaign marks a significant step in Emcure’s ongoing efforts to combat heart disease. The record-breaking heart structure is intended to serve as a symbol of continued commitment to heart health, while Emcure outlined its future vision for cardiovascular healthcare at the event.





