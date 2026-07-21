Lupin spins out two oncology programs to Kaveri Therapeutics to advance its oncology strategy

Global pharma major Lupin, announced the strategic spin-out of two oncology programs – LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lupin, into Kaveri Therapeutics (Kaveri), a US-based clinical-stage oncology company. Kaveri will advance these programs through global clinical trials.

Under the terms of the agreement, Lupin will have a significant equity stake in Kaveri, provide seed funding, and grant them exclusive rights to the programs.

Kaveri will operate as an independent entity under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Kristi Jones, a seasoned biopharmaceutical leader with a strong track record of building and advancing innovative companies, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Robert Pierce, who brings deep clinical expertise and will lead the company’s clinical development strategy.

Kaveri will seek to raise additional capital to fund its clinical development efforts. Notably, both programs have demonstrated encouraging clinical progress, with LNP7457 (PRMT5) and LNP8701 (SOS1) each reporting positive data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting in 2025 and 2026, respectively.

“We are proud to have pioneered these oncology assets and look forward to advancing them through Kaveri Therapeutics,” said Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin. “The strength of these assets, combined with Kaveri’s seasoned leadership team, positions us to accelerate the development of targeted oncology therapies with the goal of bringing meaningful innovation to patients.”