Novo Nordisk announces partnership with OpenAI

Novo Nordisk today announced a partnership with OpenAI that will place Novo Nordisk at the forefront of AI transformation in healthcare and help the company bring treatment options to patients faster.

The partnership will apply AI capabilities to analyse datasets, identify drug candidates, and reduce the time required to move from research to patient.

It has been structured with data protection, governance and human oversight to ensure use within ethics and compliance requirements.

“This partnership is one important step in positioning Novo Nordisk to lead in the next era of healthcare. There are millions of people living with obesity and diabetes who need treatment options, and we know there are therapies still waiting to be discovered that could change their lives,” said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk. “Integrating AI in our everyday work gives us the ability to analyse datasets at a scale that was previously impossible, identify patterns we could not see, and test hypotheses faster than ever. This means discovering new therapies and bringing them to market faster than ever before.”

OpenAI will assist Novo Nordisk in upskilling the company’s workforce and enhancing AI literacy. The partnership will also apply OpenAI’s capabilities to improve efficiency in manufacturing, supply chain and distribution and operations of the company.

Pilot programmes will launch across research and development, manufacturing, and operations for sales and marketing, with integration by the end of 2026.

“AI is reshaping industries and in life sciences, it can help people live better, longer lives,” said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI. “This collaboration with Novo Nordisk will help them accelerate scientific discovery, run smarter global operations, and redefine the future of patient care.”

The move builds on Novo Nordisk’s current AI initiatives, which include collaboration with technology partners and research organisations to build capabilities.