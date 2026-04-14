India Pharma 2026 highlights policy push, innovation driving sectoral growth

India is poised to lead the global pharma landscape with a focus on biosimilars and specialty medicines stressed J.P. Nadda, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers while Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers said pharma sector should intensify focus on innovation-driven segments and called for strengthening of industry-academia collaboration

India Pharma 2026, the 9th edition of the flagship event of the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, commenced today in New Delhi. Organised in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA), the two-day conference (April 13–14) brings together key stakeholders from across the global pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem, with a strong focus on innovation, self-reliance, and global leadership.

Addressing the inaugural session virtually, Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, JP Nadda, emphasised that the platform reflects both the strength and growing global relevance of India’s pharmaceutical sector. He noted that while India has long been recognised as the “pharmacy of the world” due to its leadership in affordable generic medicines, the global landscape is now rapidly shifting towards biologics, biosimilars, and specialty medicines.

“In this evolving environment, India is well positioned not only to adapt but to emerge as a global leader,” he stated. Reaffirming the Government’s commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening research capabilities, he highlighted the recently launched Biopharma Shakti Initiative with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore, aimed at advancing capabilities in biopharmaceutical innovation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

He further underscored complementary initiatives such as the PRIP scheme for promoting research in pharmaceuticals and medical technology, which seek to deepen industry-academia collaboration and accelerate the development of innovative therapies. Strengthening domestic manufacturing remains a key priority, supported by schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes and the development of bulk drug parks to enhance self-reliance and resilient supply chains. He also reiterated the Government’s commitment to affordable healthcare through initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana, which continues to expand access to quality medicines at affordable prices across the country.

He added that India Pharma 2026 provides a vital platform to foster dialogue, partnerships, and a forward-looking roadmap for the sector.

Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilisers, Anupriya Patel, highlighted that India is undergoing a significant transition from being a global generics leader to an emerging biopharma innovation hub. She noted that India currently contributes nearly 20 per cent of global generic medicines and meets around 70 per cent of global vaccine demand, underscoring the country’s robust manufacturing capabilities.

Emphasising future opportunities, she stated that the global demand for biologics and biosimilars is expanding rapidly, with the biosimilars market projected to reach $75 billion by 2030. She further pointed out that innovative drugs account for nearly 87 per cent of the global pharmaceutical market value, underlining the need for India to intensify its focus on innovation-driven segments.

Patel also outlined the integration of artificial intelligence in drug discovery and development. She emphasised the importance of strengthening human capital through premier institutions such as NIPERs and IITs to support advanced research and innovation.

Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, stressed the need to accelerate innovation timelines, strengthen startup ecosystems, and build robust infrastructure for clinical trials and advanced research. He highlighted the importance of enhanced funding mechanisms, closer industry-government collaboration, and development of skilled talent.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, reiterated the Government’s commitment to strengthening the regulatory ecosystem and enabling innovation. She noted that several measures have been undertaken to streamline approval processes and improve the ease of doing research, with the aim of transforming India from the “pharmacy of the world” to an “innovator for the world.”

Arjun Juneja, Chair, FICCI Pharma Committee and COO, Mankind Pharma, highlighted India’s strong pharmaceutical base, noting the presence of over 3,000 companies and more than 10,500 manufacturing facilities, including the highest number of USFDA-compliant plants outside the United States. He emphasised the need for deeper collaboration between Indian and global players to drive innovation-led growth.

Achin Gupta, Co-Chair, FICCI Pharma Committee and MD & Global CEO, Cipla, delivered the vote of thanks.

The two-day conference and exhibition will feature deliberations on policy frameworks for innovation, artificial intelligence in drug discovery, next-generation technologies, and strategies to enhance India’s global competitiveness in life sciences. The event is expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future roadmap of the pharmaceutical sector and reinforcing India’s position as a global healthcare leader.