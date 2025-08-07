Apollo AyurVAID, NTBGRI partner to advance R&D in Ayurveda-based herbal drug development & standardisation

Apollo AyurVAID signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), an autonomous R&D institution under the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), to foster collaborative research in herbal drug development and standardisation.

The MoU was formally exchanged during the KSCSTE R&D Summit 2025, held in the presence of Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister of Kerala. The summit, hosted at Hyatt Regency, Thiruvananthapuram, focused on “Translating R&D Innovations into Scalable Solutions,” bringing together policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, and innovators from across the state and country.

Through this collaboration, Apollo AyurVAID and JNTBGRI will undertake joint R&D initiatives that span in silico drug design, raw herb authentication, phytochemical and pharmacological standardisation. The two institutions shall co-create frameworks for translational research that link discovery science with product development and therapeutic practice. The partnership also includes mutual support in applying for funding proposals, knowledge exchange, and scientific dissemination through lectures and seminars.

The MoU will be in effect for an initial period of three years.