Amneal unveils new brand to reimagine what’s possible in making medicine accessible for all

Amneal Pharmaceuticals introduced a bold new brand and visual identity that reflects the company’s evolution into a diversified global biopharmaceutical leader and reinforces its purpose of reimagining what’s possible to make medicine accessible for all.

Since its founding more than 20 years ago, Amneal has been guided by a simple belief: essential medicines should be accessible to everyone. What began as a promise to deliver high-quality, affordable medicines has grown into a diversified portfolio of affordable medicines spanning complex generics and injectables, biosimilars, and specialty, with scale and capabilities that reach patients across the healthcare system.

Today, Amneal delivers more than 160 million prescriptions annually across a portfolio of over 290 medicines in the US, including many complex and hard-to-make products. These therapies help patients manage chronic conditions, address unmet medical needs, and access treatments that might otherwise be out of reach. Building on this strong foundation, Amneal has further initiated its efforts to expand access to affordable healthcare solutions in India as well as emerging markets.

“As Amneal has grown and diversified, our brand needed to evolve with us,” said Chirag Patel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “This new brand reflects who we are today and where we are headed. It signals our ambition, our capabilities, and our unwavering focus on expanding access to medicines that make a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

The new brand brings Amneal’s purpose to life through a modern visual identity grounded in trust, humanity, and access. The company’s refreshed “Signature” logo is inspired by the act of prescribing, symbolizing the trust placed in healthcare providers and the real-world impact each prescription has on patients. The evolved mark underscores Amneal’s role in helping bridge access to medicines across increasingly complex therapeutic areas and delivery systems.

“Our purpose has always been about access, perseverance, and doing the hard things others don’t do,” said Chintu Patel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer. “This brand evolution honors that legacy while boldly positioning Amneal for the future. It reflects the scale we have achieved, the complexity we take on, and our commitment to building a more sustainable healthcare system.”

The new brand also provides a foundation for future initiatives that will further differentiate Amneal, including plans to introduce its Accessibility Index later this year, a platform intended to help fuel informed conversations around and demonstrate real impact on affordability, availability, innovation and knowledge. Amneal’s refreshed identity is live today across its digital platforms and external communications.