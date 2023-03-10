Amneal Pharma’s Co-CEO named as chair of a working group within US-India CEO Forum

Patel will join CEOs from a number of other industries in the Forum, which is being organised by the U.S. Department of Commerce and India Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi, India on March 10, 2023

Amneal Pharma has announced the company’s Co-founder and Co-CEO Chirag Patel’s appointment as U.S. Chair of the Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Sector Working Group within the U.S.-India CEO Forum by U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina M. Raimondo.

Patel will join CEOs from a number of other industries in the Forum, which is being organised by the U.S. Department of Commerce and India Ministry of Commerce and Industry in New Delhi, India on March 10, 2023. The forum will bring CEOs and government officials from both countries together to share their vision on the growth opportunities between the United States and India.

On the appointment, Patel added, “It is an honor for me to have been appointed by Secretary Raimondo to help lead this significant public-private endeavor on behalf of the healthcare and pharma sector. The deep roots and expanding investments by Amneal in both countries will be crucial in ensuring that patients in India, the United States, and elsewhere can get access to high-quality, affordable medicines. We have already invested over USD 500 million in India and continue to explore opportunities to extend partnerships with government and other stakeholders to deliver outcomes that address unmet medical needs. Through this forum, we look forward to strengthening economic partnerships while also working together to resolve critical business challenges faced by the healthcare/pharmaceutical industry across both rapidly growing countries.”

The CEO Forum is convened as a platform to allow private sector members to develop and provide recommendations to the Indian and U.S. governments and their senior officials that reflect private sector views, needs, concerns, and suggestions about the creation of an environment in which their respective private sectors can partner, thrive, and enhance bilateral commercial ties to expand trade and economy.