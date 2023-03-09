Mankind Pharma partners with Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble

Partnership aims to serve life to everyone across the globe by providing them easy access to affordable and quality healthcare

Mankind Pharma has partnered with former Indian cricket team captains, Sourav Ganguly and Anil Kumble.

Announcing his association, Sourav Ganguly shared on facebook, “Committed towards serving life for everyone, we are thrilled to announce our association with Mankind Pharma today.”

