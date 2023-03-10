How cloud utilisation can transform the pharma industry

Raheel Shah, director, BDR Pharma analyses how cloud computing in the pharma sector has evolved to address significant privacy, security, and compliance issues that the sector faces and is now more than just a storage option

The use of cloud computing in the pharmaceutical industry has been steadily increasing in recent years. Cloud computing allows pharma companies to store large amounts of data securely and efficiently. This data can include everything from drug research and clinical trial results to patient data and regulatory compliance information.

Cloud computing is one such significant technology that has significantly altered the way businesses operate today. However, pharma companies typically adopt new technologies slowly due to compliance and regulation issues. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the pharma industry to reevaluate its operations. Pharma companies are increasingly utilising the power of advanced technologies to reduce costs and streamline their workloads because they are realising the true potential of digital technologies. Cloud computing in the pharma sector has evolved to address significant privacy, security, and compliance issues that the sector faces. It is now more than just a storage option.

In the pharma sector, cloud computing is driving innovation and efficiency in the following ways:

Data storage and management: Pharma companies generate a vast amount of data through research, clinical trials, and other activities. Storing and managing this data on the cloud can help companies save money on physical infrastructure, improve accessibility and collaboration among teams, and increase the security and privacy of sensitive data.

Collaboration: Cloud-based platforms can facilitate collaboration between different teams, including researchers, clinical trial managers, regulatory affairs, and marketing teams. This collaboration can help streamline the drug development process and accelerate the time to market.

Remote work: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of remote work, and the cloud has made it possible for pharma companies to continue their operations despite the pandemic. With cloud-based solutions, teams can work remotely, access critical data and applications, and collaborate with their colleagues from anywhere in the world.

Improved scalability: Cloud solutions can scale up or down based on the needs of the company. This scalability allows pharma companies to respond to changes in demand, such as spikes in clinical trial data, without incurring significant costs.

Predictive analytics: With the help of cloud-based analytics tools, pharmaceutical companies can leverage machine learning and other AI technologies to analyse large data sets, identify patterns, and make more informed decisions. This can lead to faster and more accurate drug discovery and development, as well as more targeted marketing and sales efforts.

In summary, cloud utilisation can help pharma companies improve collaboration, reduce costs, accelerate drug development, and leverage advanced analytics technologies. By adopting cloud-based solutions, pharma companies can gain a competitive advantage and transform the way they operate.