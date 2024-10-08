OneSource pharma launches new brand identity at CPHI, Milan

OneSource Specialty Pharma, a newly formed contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), has emerged from the merger of three CDMO businesses within the Strides Group. The group, which has a 30-year history in manufacturing and quality, has launched its new brand identity with a focus on customer service and specialisation in biologics, drug-device combinations, and soft gelatin capsules. The formation of OneSource comes at a time of increasing demand for biologics and drug-device combinations, with trends such as the growth of GLP-1 medications and the BioSecure Act driving the industry.

OneSource’s business model is built around providing comprehensive, end-to-end services across its platforms. The company’s approach addresses the need of customers to streamline their supply chains by consolidating their outsourcing partners. Each of the three businesses involved in the merger served over 50 global clients. Now unified under the OneSource brand, the company offers a full solution that reduces the complexity and costs associated with managing multiple CDMO service providers. Since its launch in 2023, OneSource has expanded its client base and facilitated cross-selling across its portfolio, with customers buying services from all three verticals.

OneSource operates five facilities that are approved by major regulatory agencies such as the USFDA, EU, and TGA. These facilities, staffed by over 1,200 professionals, provide significant production capacity for drug-device combinations, biologics, and soft gelatin capsules. The company can produce more than 100 million injectable doses, including cartridges and pre-filled syringes, as well as 2.4 billion soft gelatin capsules. OneSource’s flagship site is one of the few facilities globally that can manufacture both biologics drug substances and drug products at the same location.

The company is on track for significant growth, with projected revenue increases of 32% in 2025 and anticipated sales of $400 million by 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing self-administration of drugs through auto-injectors, with the success of GLP-1 medications playing a key role. OneSource is well-positioned to capitalise on these trends as it pursues growth in the biopharmaceutical sector. The BioSecure Act and its impact on the pharmaceutical supply chain are also expected to contribute to the company’s strong growth plans.

Neeraj Sharma, CEO of OneSource, commented, “Our vision is to blend the expertise of global CDMO giants with the agility and service levels of a challenger, all supported by our unwavering commitment to compliance. As demand for innovative CDMO solutions grows, especially for complex therapies, we are well-positioned to accelerate drug development and manufacturing for our global partners. We’re excited to participate in CPHI Milan and look forward to forging new partnerships.”

OneSource is currently undergoing regulatory approvals and plans to list on the Indian stock exchanges upon completion.