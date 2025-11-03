Allcargo Logistics’ ISC business demerged into Allcargo Global from 1st November 

Allcargo Logistics, a leading integrated logistics solutions provider, announced that its Composite Scheme of Arrangement involving the demerger of its International Supply Chain (ISC) business and the merger of its Domestic Supply Chain business has become effective from November 1, 2025.

The Scheme received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai Bench, through an order dated October 10, 2025.

As part of this strategic restructuring, Allcargo Logistics has demerged its International Supply Chain (ISC) business into a newly incorporated entity Allcargo Global Limited. Following the demerger, the domestic express distribution and consultative logistics businesses will be merged into the resulting Allcargo Logistics Limited, aligning operations for enhanced synergy and value creation.

The Board of Directors has approved the Record Date of the transaction as 12th November, basis which the share of Allcargo Logistics Limited will trade ex-international business. The merger will give effect to the consolidation of the domestic express business (currently under Allcargo Gati and GESCPL) and the consultative logistics business (currently under ASCPL) into the resulting entity.

The listing of Allcargo Global Limited shall follow necessary approvals and regulatory processes.

This restructuring marks a significant milestone in Allcargo Logistics’ journey to create value for all stakeholders and sharpen strategic focus across its global and domestic businesses.