Alkem Laboratories denies claims of substandard quality for Pan-D and Clavam 625

Alkem Laboratories (BSE: 539523, NSE: ALKEM) has denied claims that batches of its products Pan-D and Clavam 625 are not-of-standard quality (NSQ). This follows reports from several media outlets based on a list issued by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

The media reports refer to an update from the CDSCO East Zone in Kolkata, which mentioned one batch of Pan-D capsules (Batch No. #23444296) and one batch of Clavam 625 tablets (Batch No. #23443940) among several other drugs from various pharmaceutical companies as allegedly being NSQ.

In response, Alkem conducted a thorough investigation by comparing the samples collected by the CDSCO with the actual batches of both products. The investigation found that the samples picked by the CDSCO were spurious and not manufactured by Alkem. The conclusion was based on observed differences in physical appearance, colour, and labelling text between the CDSCO samples and the actual batches. Alkem has submitted a response to the CDSCO, along with an assessment report confirming that the samples collected are indeed spurious.

Alkem remains committed to maintaining the highest quality standards and current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) for all its products. To address issues related to spurious drugs, Alkem has incorporated unique features and QR codes in the packaging of both Pan-D and Clavam 625, which help to distinguish genuine products from spurious ones.