Alembic Pharma receives US FDA tentative approval for Dasatinib tablets

Alembic Pharma has received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dasatinib tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg. The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) product Sprycel tablets, 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMS).

Dasatinib tablet is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with newly-diagnosed Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) in chronic phase. Chronic, accelerated or myeloid or lymphoid blast phase Ph+ CML with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy including imatinib. Philadelphia chromosome-positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia (Ph+ ALL) with resistance or intolerance to prior therapy.