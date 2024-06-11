J P Nadda appointed as Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers

Jagat Prakash Nadda takes charge as the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers, following his induction into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. Additionally, he also holds the portfolio of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Nadda holds a law degree and previously served as the Health Minister during the Modi government’s first term, from 2014 to 2019. Later he succeeded Amit Shah as the BJP chief in 2020. He follows Mansukh Mandaviya, who held the portfolio in Narendra Modi’s previous term.