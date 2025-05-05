Akums’ gains patent for Tablet-in-Tablet technology for NVP medication

Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals has been granted a patent for its extended-release formulation of Doxylamine and Pyridoxine, designed specifically to address nausea and vomiting in pregnancy (NVP).

Akums’ “tablet-in-tablet” technology combines an outer layer that provides immediate drug release for rapid relief from nausea, with an inner core designed for sustained release, ensuring a longer therapeutic effect. The outer layer provides rapid relief from nausea, while the inner core maintains a prolonged action, reducing the need for frequent dosing. By combining immediate and sustained release in a single tablet, this dual-action design aim to improve treatment outcomes but also enhance patient compliance.

Nausea and vomiting of pregnancy (NVP) is one of the most common conditions experienced by expectant mothers, affecting up to 80 per cent of women to varying degrees. While many women find relief by the 16th week, about 20 per cent continue to suffer throughout their pregnancy. NVP can significantly disrupt daily routines, nutrition, and overall well-being.

Following a bioequivalence study and successful approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), the extended-release formulation stands validated in terms of efficacy and safety. While specific subject numbers are not publicly disclosed as per regulatory norms, the findings have reinforced the formulation’s promise in improving symptom control and the overall patient experience.



