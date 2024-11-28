Akums, Caregen partner to launch nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals in India

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals has entered into an in-licensing agreement with Caregen, a global biotechnology company based in South Korea. This alliance aims to introduce specialty nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, differentiated topical and injectable cosmeceuticals—including advanced skinceuticals and hairceuticals—tailored to meet the unique needs of Indian consumers.

These offerings leverage Caregen’s proprietary peptide-based technologies and Akums’ production capabilities.

India’s cosmeceutical and nutraceutical sectors are experiencing rapid growth, driven by increasing consumer awareness of health and wellness. The products will cater to India’s diverse demographics, unique climatic conditions, and varied lifestyles, delivering customized solutions that resonate with local consumers.