Agilisium expands India operations with new development centre in Hyderabad

Agilisium, a data innovation partner for the life sciences industry, has announced the opening of a new development centre in Hyderabad’s RMZ Spire campus, located in Cybercity. The new office is positioned within a pharmaceutical hub, allowing the company to strengthen its capabilities in offering innovative solutions and enabling closer collaboration with clients.

The company currently employs over 700 professionals in India and expects its workforce to surpass 1,000 by the end of 2024. The new Hyderabad centre is set to create more than 100 roles and will focus on delivering advanced data and analytics solutions. These solutions will address various stages of the life sciences value chain, including discovery, clinical trials, manufacturing, and commercial operations.

Raj Babu, Founder and CEO of Agilisium, highlighted the significance of this expansion, stating, “Our expansion to Hyderabad is a decisive step in our growth strategy. This new office will function as a Global Delivery Center (GDC) and a Digital Innovation Center of Excellence (DI COE) to develop innovative solutions and better serve our growing pharmaceutical client base. With this new centre, Agilisium will be in 10 locations across 7 countries catering to our global clientele. With Hyderabad deemed as one of Pharma hubs of India and home to the renowned Genome Valley, we are positioning ourselves within a conducive ecosystem of leading industry players, exceptional talent, and advanced research infrastructure.”

The Hyderabad office will play a key role in supporting the life sciences industry’s demands, utilising technologies such as AI, machine learning, and cloud-based solutions to help clients navigate the sector’s complexities. Agilisium’s growing presence in India is expected to further enhance its ability to offer tailored solutions for the pharmaceutical industry.