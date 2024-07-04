AGI Greenpac invests ₹230 crore to strengthen production and elevate export capabilities

With the global glass packaging market poised for significant growth, from $67.28 billion in 2024 to $93.69 billion by 2032. AGI Greenpac, a focused Packaging Products company in India, is implementing a two-pronged strategy to capitalise on this growth.

AGI Greenpac is making a strategic investment of ₹230 crore to modernise its existing furnaces, implement cutting-edge technologies, and optimise production. This initiative will enable the company to better serve the growing demand for high-quality glass packaging solutions.

AGI Greenpac also, manufactures glass containers and speciality glass under the brand AGI Glaspac. This ensures their products meet the stringent and demanding quality standards of the pharmaceutical industry and other industries as well. Their product range varies from a small 5 ml Pharma bottle to a 4000 ml chemical and food jars.

AGI Greenpac is also strategically expanding its reach beyond India’s borders to establish itself as a key force in the international glass packaging landscape. Fueled by the growing global demand for high-quality glass packaging, the company is actively exploring export opportunities in the Middle East and Europe, following the establishment of a strategic export channel in the USA.

Rajesh Khosla, CEO, AGI Greenpac, said, “Our investment in our production capabilities will ensure we are well-positioned to meet the demand for our innovative, high-quality glass packaging solutions. This commitment to best-in-class practices not only strengthens our domestic offerings but also allows us to venture into new markets.”





