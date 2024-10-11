Aerogen and Indian Association of Respiratory Care sign MoU to advance respiratory therapy education in India

Aerogen, a global leader in acute-care aerosol drug delivery based in Ireland, and the Indian Association of Respiratory Care (IARC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance respiratory therapy education and improve patient care throughout India. This collaboration focuses on elevating respiratory services and outcomes across the country.

The IARC, which represents over 500 respiratory therapists, provides education and updates in critical care both in India and abroad. With an advisory board of leading medical experts, IARC supports respiratory care across hospitals, home care settings, and training programs. Aerogen, known for its research and development in aerosol drug delivery, focuses on innovating its product range to set new standards for efficiency and quality in this field.

This partnership brings together Aerogen’s technology and IARC’s network, aiming to enhance education and training programs to meet the evolving needs of respiratory therapists in India’s critical care landscape. Debabrata Bhowmick, Commercial Director of Aerogen India, commented, “This partnership is pivotal in fostering innovation in respiratory care education and enhancing patient outcomes in India. By merging Aerogen’s technology with IARC’s expertise, we are setting new standards in care while empowering healthcare professionals with the tools and knowledge to excel.”

Through this collaboration, Aerogen’s advanced drug delivery systems will be used to improve patient outcomes and respiratory care services across healthcare facilities in India. The MoU signifies a joint effort to enhance services and promote best practices in the field. Dr. Harish Mallapura Maheshwarappa, President of IARC, remarked, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our journey to deliver high-quality respiratory care services. Together, we aim to enhance services, improve patient outcomes through evidence-based practices, and promote research and education.”

The collaboration will not only focus on training but also seek to raise awareness about aerosol and respiratory therapies among healthcare professionals and students. Dr. Sriharsha Tatineni, Vice President of IARC, stated, “This collaboration is a big step forward in raising awareness among respiratory therapists in India. By equipping healthcare professionals with the right knowledge, tools, and best practices, we are confident that this partnership will elevate respiratory care standards across the country.”

Dr Saumy Johnson, General Secretary of IARC, added, “Aligning with Aerogen’s innovative technology lays the foundation for enhanced patient outcomes and more effective therapies, benefiting countless individuals in need of critical respiratory care.”

Aerogen entered the Indian market in 2019 with the support of Enterprise Ireland, the Irish government organisation responsible for promoting Irish businesses globally. Ross Curran, Director for India and South Asia at Enterprise Ireland, said, “Aerogen is the partner of choice for the world’s leading ventilator companies for aerosol drug delivery. We are excited to witness this impactful partnership with IARC. Together, Aerogen’s cutting-edge technology and IARC’s deep understanding of the Indian healthcare landscape will significantly advance training and enhance healthcare infrastructure in India.”

This MoU reflects a long-term commitment to addressing India’s growing respiratory care needs and sets the stage for transformative improvements in the field. Aerogen and IARC are positioned to have a significant impact on patient care and the professional development of healthcare providers across India.