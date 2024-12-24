AD 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases to reach 42.42 mn in 7MM by 2033

The burden of 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of atopic dermatitis (AD) is forecast to increase at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.10 per cent from around 42.02 million cases in 2023 to 42.42 million cases in 2033 in the seven major markets (7MM*), according to GlobalData.

GlobalData’s latest report, “Atopic Dermatitis (AD): Epidemiology Forecast to 2033”, reveals AD cases are rising because of the increasing prevalence of environmental and lifestyle risk factors and the increase in the incidence of AD in adulthood.

Yixuan Zhang, MSc, Epidemiologist at GlobalData, comments, “The pathogenesis of AD is unclear and most likely stems from the interaction of a combination of genetic susceptibility, environmental and lifestyle risk factors, and dysfunctional cell-mediated immunity.”

According to GlobalData epidemiologists, there were around 44 per cent of mild 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of AD, 42 per cent of moderate cases of AD, and 14 per cent of severe cases of AD in 2023 in the 7MM.

AD is a complex disease presenting with a range of clinical manifestations and symptoms, depending on the patient demographic and disease severity. In severe cases, AD is associated with sleep disturbances due to the pruritic rashes that appear on the skin during a flare-up, depression and anxiety, and loss of productivity, contributing to the economic and disease burden globally.

Zhang concludes, “The highest prevalence is seen in childhood, followed by the middle-aged and older population. A positive correlation has been found between a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) and disease burden. However, new epidemiological patterns are slowly emerging, such as AD prevalence increasing in low-income countries and new AD-onset in adults becoming increasingly more common, particularly in the West.”

*7MM: The US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan.

Edits made by EP News Bureau