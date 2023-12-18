ACG joins list of WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network

Capsule facility in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh demonstrates excellence in technology enabled operations that transform value chains

ACG, the world’s largest integrated supplier and service provider to pharma industry celebrated the inclusion of its capsule manufacturing facility in Pithampur, India, into the esteemed Global Lighthouse Network (GLN) by the World Economic Forum. WEF’s Global Lighthouse Network is a community of manufacturers which shows leadership in using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to transform factories, value chains and business models, for compelling financial and operational returns. Remarkably, the GLN has experienced exponential growth since its inception, expanding from 16 to 153 lighthouses. This initiative is a collaboration between WEF and Mckinsey & Company with independent panel of experts designating factories and value chains that join the GLN.

The