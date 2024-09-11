A path to Viksit and Swasth Bharat through nutraceuticals

Optimal health and wellness for each citizen has been among the top objectives of successful countries. It is the backbone of economic and social growth.

India too has realised the importance of a healthy nation. As we chase the goal of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047, authorities have prioritised the concept of Swasth Bharat. But before we reach the summit, we must overcome some tall mountains. One of which is the untapped potential of nutraceuticals a powerful health tool that is not being adequately explored.

Challenges on the way to Swasth Bharat

Despite notable progress in reducing infant mortality and increasing life expectancy, the public health system in India still struggles. The current doctor-to-population ratio in the country is 1:834. This is an improvement over the WHO’s recommended ratio of 1:1000 but it can be much better, especially in underdeveloped areas. Public health expenditure was around 1.3 per cent of the country’s GDP from 2008 to 2015 and increased to 2.1 per cent by FY23. It has not yet neared the desired 2.5 per cent, a goal set by the National Health Policy 2017 to be achieved by 2025.

While some health issues are common in both rural and urban areas, they each have unique challenges. In rural areas, access to healthcare is poor, quality infrastructure is lacking, and preventive care is inadequate. Leading to malnutrition and undernourishment among the residents of these regions. Meanwhile, urban populations face significant challenges with lifestyle and stress-related diseases, such as obesity, hypertension, and diabetes. The growing demand for suitable healthcare, compounded by shifts from extended to nuclear families and longer lifespans, further strains the already burdened healthcare system.

Nutraceuticals: A solution rooted in heritage

The emerging trend in public health and disease prevention increasingly focuses on nutraceuticals. These products have the potential to revolutionise Indian health by blending ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern science. Offering both wellness promotion and disease alleviation, aligning with the Swasth Bharat vision.

However, despite India’s deep-rooted health practices and abundant natural resources, the country is yet to capitalise on its full potential. To address this, the Indian government has established a task force to expand the nutraceutical market to $100 billion by 2030, leveraging innovative farming methods and the availability of raw materials.

Strategic support and policy initiatives

Focused efforts are required to realise the full promise of nutraceuticals, in terms of mainstreaming this sector with other activities. Establishing separate codes under the HSN (Harmonised System of Nomenclature) for nutraceutical products would facilitate better regulations and ease in business operations. Additionally, a well-equipped, dedicated desk in the Ministry of Food Processing Industries or the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare could provide support for this blooming industry.

An appropriate interpretation of the Biodiversity Act to resolve policy conflicts between the industry and the government, a PLI scheme customised for nutraceuticals, and the rationalisation of the GST structure within the 5-10 per cent range would aid the sector’s growth.

Furthermore, the Indian Government should refrain from stifling the industry by attempting to regulate product sales through price controls. It is essential to recognise that these are preventive, discretionary expenses that consumers willingly choose based on what works for their health and what does not. It is a matter of choice, not compulsion.Other measures that would help the industry are more research and innovation through public-private partnerships.

Nutraceutical courses can also be included in Indian medical education to prepare the new generation of healthcare providers for preventive healthcare advocacy.

Looking forward: Health as the basis of development

As India approaches its 2047 goal, nutraceuticals represent not just supplementation but a strategic approach to addressing health challenges. Economic growth driven by healthier citizens who spend less on healthcare can create a virtuous cycle of development that benefits society. The idea of a developed India is about more than just infrastructure and technology; it’s also about the health and well-being of citizens.