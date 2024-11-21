360 ONE Asset acquires stake in OneSource

360 ONE Asset announced an investment in OneSource Specialty Pharma, a pharma CDMO in India. 360 ONE Asset is acquiring a stake from an existing investor. OneSource is a player in biologics, drug-device combinations, complex injectables, and soft gelatin capsules.

OneSource has the expertise to develop and manufacture complex products such as GLP-1 drugs and novel biologics. It has five automated manufacturing plants, including four US-FDA-approved sites with impeccable compliance records, and a team of over 1,200 employees, including 100+ scientists and techno-commercial experts.

OneSource aims to capitalise on the burgeoning demand for these specialised solutions and has built strong relationships with globally reputed pharma and biotech firms.