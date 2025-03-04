Zydus, supported by Gates Foundation, to develop combination vaccine against shigellosis and typhoid

Zydus Lifesciences announced its focus on the development of a combination vaccine against shigellosis and typhoid. Zydus will carry out early-stage development, animal immunogenicity studies and regulatory preclinical toxicology studies for this combination vaccine. The project is expected to get underway in March 2025, and is being supported by the Gates Foundation.

Zydus, a global lifesciences company specialising in novel, affordable and highly impactful vaccines will collaborate with a partner for the research and co-development of a combination vaccine using Zydus’ WHO-prequalified Typhoid conjugate vaccine (ZyVac TCV) and Shigella Vaccine from Zydus’ partner.

Vaccination remains the most effective way of preventing and controlling the disease. The TCV-Shigella combination vaccine aims to protect children below 5 years against shigellosis, a diarrhoeal disease caused by the Shigella bacteria and typhoid fever, caused by salmonella bacteria in areas where both the diseases are endemic. This combination of vaccines, if found successful, will safeguard children against two lethal enteric diseases of global relevance and potentially offer a viable solution in a scenario where childhood immunization schedules are becoming increasingly crowded, expensive, and unsustainable.