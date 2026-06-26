Zydus Lifesciences, Sunshine Healthcare sign JV to set up pharma facility in Sri Lanka

Zydus Lifesciences and Sunshine Healthcare announced the setting up of a strategic joint venture company – Zydus Sunshine Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., with an investment commitment of over $20 million to establish a pharma manufacturing facility in Sri Lanka.

The facility, to be located at the Board of Investment zone in Horana, will be developed on nearly four acres of land. The foundation stone was laid today, marking the formal commencement of the project. The plant will focus on manufacturing pharmaceutical products for Sri Lanka’s retail market, improving access to high-quality medicines while supporting national supply chain resilience, informed the company.

A press statement also informed that the partnership will support technology transfer, build local manufacturing capability, and create employment, contributing to the long-term development of Sri Lanka’s healthcare ecosystem.

The project will operate under the oversight of the Board of Investment, with the Ministry of Health and the National Medicines Regulatory Authority as key stakeholders. All products will comply with NMRA regulations and applicable pricing frameworks.