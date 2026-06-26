Indoco Remedies Goa Plant successfully clears Malta Medicines Authority audit

Indoco Remedies has announced that the Malta Medicines Authority had inspected the Company’s manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form (Plant I) located at Goa, from November 19 – November 24, 2025.

The facility has received EU GMP certification from the Malta Medicines Authority confirming that it complies with the Good Manufacturing Practice requirements as referred in the EC Directive.

Commenting on this development, Aditi Panandikar, MD, Indoco Remedies said, “Compliance is a core value that drives our quality systems. This approval reinforces our commitment to delivering highest quality healthcare to our customers worldwide.”