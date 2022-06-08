Zydus Lifesciences receives final approval from US FDA for Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market Adapalene and Benzoyl Peroxide Topical Gel, 0.3%/2.5%, a company statement notified.

A combination of Adapalene (a retinoid) and Benzoyl Peroxide (an antibiotic and skin-peeling agent), the gel is used to decrease the number and severity of acne pimples, added the statement.

It also mentioned that Adapalene works by affecting the growth of cells and decreasing swelling and inflammation and Benzoyl Peroxide works by reducing the amount of acne-causing bacteria and by causing the skin to dry and peel off. The drug will be manufactured at group’s topical facility at Ahmedabad, the statement concluded.