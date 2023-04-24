Zydus gets USFDA approval for Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 0.5 g and 1 g

Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 0.5 g and 1 g (USRLD: Vascepa Capsules, 0.5 g and 1 g).

Limitations of use: The effect of Icosapent Ethyl Capsules on the risk for pancreatitis in patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia has not been determined.

Icosapent Ethyl Capsules, 0.5 g and 1 g had annual sales of $1,316 million in the US (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).

The group now has 365 approvals and has so far filed over 440* ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

(*as of 31st December 2022)