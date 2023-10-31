Zydus acquires LiqMeds Group

Zydus Lifesciences, through its wholly owned subsidiary Zydus Pharmaceuticals UK, announced the acquisition of the UK headquartered LiqMeds Group of companies which has capabilities and specialisation in development, manufacturing and supply of oral liquid products for global markets, which it currently commercialises through partners. The group’s subsidiary LM Manufacturing, has an oral liquids manufacturing site at Weedon, Northampton, UK, which supplies products to the US and UK markets.

Zydus will pay an upfront consideration of GBP 68 million and yearly earn-outs until 2026 depending on achievement of certain agreed milestones towards acquisition of the LiqMeds Group of companies. The transaction will be EPS accretive for Zydus from the first year of acquisition.