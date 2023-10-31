Biocon at No. 8 in Science Magazine’s list of best employers in biotech and pharma

US-based Science magazine has ranked Biocon at No. 8 in 2023 amongst the Top 10 Employers in the global biotech, pharma and biopharma sector. Employees across Biocon and Biocon Biologics participated in the annual Top 20 Employers Survey, which Science magazine has been conducting for over a decade. Biocon has featured on the Science Top Employers list of the world’s pre-eminent pharma, biotech, and biopharma employers for 11 consecutive years, informed a company statement.

It added, “The Biocon Group’s patient-centric approach resonates deeply with both its employees and potential candidates, contributing to its appeal as an employer. In addition to connecting with patients, Biocon and Biocon Biologics actively engage with physicians, nurses, and pharmacists to gain insights into how it can better serve these critical stakeholders. By studying the utilisation and prescription of medications, Biocon and Biocon Biologics have successfully identified opportunities to reduce wastage, enhance operational efficiency, and lower costs. This multi-faceted problem-solving approach aligns closely with the academic ethos and is highly valued by STEM job candidates.”

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson, Biocon & Biocon Biologics, said, “We are delighted to be recognised once again amongst the Top 10 global biotech employers. We are extremely proud of the quality of talent we have nurtured at the Biocon Group. This recognition reflects our dedication towards enabling ‘people equity’ by creating an empowering and inclusive workplace where everyone gets an opportunity to advance their careers and be recognised and rewarded for their exemplary contributions.”