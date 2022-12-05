Zeon Lifesciences upgrades its Paonta sahib plant with AI and Industry 2.0 automation

Zeon Lifesciences has upgraded its Paonta sahib plant with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Industry 2.0 Automation for business growth and innovation with the goal of focussing on new innovations and research advancements in India’s nutra industry, a statement from the company notified.

New developments have occurred at the existing plant as a result of plant advancement, such as the implementation of ZEMANEX’s new operating model (Zeon Manufacturing Excellence- the new way of working), the formation of a new independent vertical: manufacturing compliance, the implementation of the new First Line Leader (FLL) concept for better accountability and responsibility, and so on.

The firm will gain from this in terms of capacity improvement, a focussed perspective on zero faults, zero waste, zero accidents, cost optimisation, diverse clientele and a greater ability to handle diverse clients and diverse demands of all dose forms. Consequently, additional jobs will be created for those with less than five years of work experience, changing the operating model, which includes the organisational structure; from top-heavy to bottom rich, creates better opportunities for them to be inducted as developed FLL members, where they can demonstrate their talent and leadership in leading blue-collar workers, the statement added.

Expressing his views on the development, Suresh Garg, MD and founder, Zeon Lifesciences, stated in the statement, “To tackle the upcoming challenges of industrial expansion, research and development, and innovations in the nutraceutical sector, technology-enabled innovation and consistent adoption of new technologies are required. I think that this new development and the facilities at the plant will open up new opportunities for business, medical research and innovation, as well as establish a standard for nutraceuticals in India. I have no doubt that this new business initiative will be a great success.”

Adding to it, Dr Vivek Srivastav, Senior Vice President, Zeon Lifesciences, also said in the statement “….. The main goal of this development is to conduct out R&D projects that are easy to manage to study product formulation and its development in the areas of nutraceuticals, ayurvedic, clinical nutrition, phytotherapeutics, sports nutrition and cosmeceuticals.”