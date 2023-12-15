Zenex announces acquisition of Ayurvet

This move aims to enable Zenex to strengthen its portfolio of offerings by adding herbals and furthering the quality of its overall animal health portfolio globally

Zenex, animal health company has announced a 100 per cent acquisition of Ayurvet.

Ayurvet, a company founded by Pradip Burman, is provider of natural ayurvedic and herbal medicines, feed supplements and topical treatments for farm and companion animals.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr Arun Atrey, MD and CEO of Zenex, said, “The acquisition will augment Zenex’s growth, as it operates in a completely complementary space to the Company’s current operations. Further, it will strengthen Zenex’s geographical presence. Ayurvet’s presence in EU (Poland) would aid Zenex Animal Health’s export division to expand its base in the EU region as well. This strategic move aligns with Zenex’s vision to offer an expansive array of high-quality, diverse solutions in the