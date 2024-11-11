Yugal Sikri to retire as Managing Director of RPG Life Sciences; Ashok Nair named successor

RPG Life Sciences announced that Managing Director Yugal Sikri will retire on April 30, 2025, after over six years in the role. Under Sikri’s leadership, the company saw a significant transformation, with consistent year-on-year growth across business segments and key financial indicators. RPG Life Sciences recorded a fourfold increase in EBITDA, an EBITDA margin rise of 1,290 basis points, and an eightfold growth in PAT, with a PAT margin increase of 1,180 basis points. ROCE and ROE also surged by 2,130 and 1,670 basis points, respectively. The company achieved debt-free status, enabling it to modernise and expand its plant capacities while securing funds for future growth initiatives.

During Sikri’s tenure, the company’s market capitalisation increased nearly 15 times in five years, outperforming both the Sensex and BSE Healthcare Index. RPG Life Sciences also received several industry recognitions and was listed in India’s Top 500 Value Creators 2023 by Dun & Bradstreet, which highlights influential value creators across corporate India.

To ensure a smooth transition, the RPG Life Sciences Board, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Ashok Nair as Managing Director (Designate), effective from January 7, 2025. Nair is set to formally assume the role of Managing Director on May 1, 2025, pending shareholder approval.

Nair brings 39 years of experience to the role, having held leadership positions across established pharmaceutical companies and healthtech startups. His most recent corporate position was as Managing Director of Abbott Primary Care, and his career includes senior roles at Abbott, Torrent Pharma, Sun Pharma, and Cipla, with expertise in sales, marketing, commercial, and product management. Nair has also contributed to policy formulation with various industry bodies.

Since June 2023, Nair has been a Co-Founder at WatchYourHealth, a B2B healthtech startup, and has provided consultancy to private equity firms on healthcare-related topics.