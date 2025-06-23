Express Pharma

Why most extractables & leachables studies fail regulatory review-and how to fix them

Madhu of SG Pharma Solutions highlights why extractables and leachables (E&L) studies frequently fail regulatory review and explains how targeted risk assessment, protocol design, and toxicological justification can strengthen compliance

Latest UpdatesGuest Blogs
By Madhu, SG Pharma Solutions
Madhu, SG Pharma Solutions
0 51

Introduction

Extractables and Leachables (E&L) testing has become non-negotiable for pharmaceuticals, biologics, and combination products. Regulatory agencies such as the US FDA, EMA, CDSCO, and WHO increasingly demand robust, risk-based E&L data-not just lab reports.

However, in our experience at SG Pharma Solutions, more than 60 per cent of initial E&L submissions get flagged. The reason? Most projects fail not in the lab, but in study design, regulatory interpretation, and documentation.

This article explores why E&L studies go wrong and how to build a submission-ready package from protocol to final report.

Where most E&L studies fail

  1. Copy-Paste Protocols: Many companies use generic protocols copied from past products ignoring differences in formulation pH, contact surface, extractables profile, or intended use.

    2. Ignoring Worst-Case Scenarios: Studies often fail to simulate worst-case conditions like high/low pH, light or heat exposure, or extended shelf life.

    3. No Justification for Solvent Selection: Using solvents blindly without linking them to product polarity, route of administration, or container material leads to rejection.

    4. Misalignment Between Protocol and Lab Output: We’ve seen protocols that call for LC-MS but labs only run GC-MS, missing key leachables.

    5. Weak or Missing Toxicological Risk Assessment: Without a TRA, regulators assume the worst. Many Indian companies skip this step.

How to get it right -A practical framework

  1. Start with a Risk Assessment: Map out materials, dosage form, route of administration, and expected interactions.

    2. Design a Smart Protocol: Use USP <1663>/<1664>, ISO 10993-18, and PQRI guidance. Define simulants, extraction, and detection limits.

    3. Coordinate Closely with the Lab: Ensure lab methods match your protocol and regulatory needs.

    4. Interpret & Write a Clear Report: Justify decisions, explain methods, and contextualise findings.

    5. Include Toxicological Justification: Work with a toxicologist to evaluate and qualify extractables.

Real example: Injectable in a glass vial

We supported a vaccine company using Type I glass vials they assumed were inert. Our E&L study revealed sodium, boron, and aluminum leaching under autoclave stress. Early detection helped them switch stopper formulation and pass the WHO PQ inspection- avoiding ₹5+ crore in delays.

Conclusion

E&L studies aren’t just a checklist. They are a risk-based, regulatory-driven evaluation of product safety. Labs can run the analytics, but only expert design, interpretation, and reporting ensure regulatory approval.

Whether you’re filing a biosimilar, launching a novel device, or validating a closure system, E&L is critical.

Madhu, SG Pharma Solutions
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.