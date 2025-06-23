Why most extractables & leachables studies fail regulatory review-and how to fix them

Copy-Paste Protocols: Many companies use generic protocols copied from past products ignoring differences in formulation pH, contact surface, extractables profile, or intended use.









2. Ignoring Worst-Case Scenarios: Studies often fail to simulate worst-case conditions like high/low pH, light or heat exposure, or extended shelf life.









3. No Justification for Solvent Selection: Using solvents blindly without linking them to product polarity, route of administration, or container material leads to rejection.









4. Misalignment Between Protocol and Lab Output: We’ve seen protocols that call for LC-MS but labs only run GC-MS, missing key leachables.









5. Weak or Missing Toxicological Risk Assessment: Without a TRA, regulators assume the worst. Many Indian companies skip this step.