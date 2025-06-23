CII to host ‘Pillars of Protection’ conference in Hyderabad to address safety in pharma manufacturing

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana, is set to organise a one-day conference titled ‘Pillars of Protection: Forging a Safer Future for Pharma and Chemical Manufacturing’ on 25 June 2025 in Hyderabad.

The event will bring together regulators, safety professionals, technologists, policy experts, and industry leaders to explore strategies for strengthening safety and sustainability within pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing in India.

The conference will frame safety not just as a compliance requirement, but as a business-critical and strategic function. As India continues to expand its global role in pharmaceutical production, stakeholders will examine how industry can evolve from being the “pharmacy of the world” to a recognised leader in workplace safety, compliance, and risk management.

Thematic discussions will revolve around four key areas:

Safety Protocols and Risk Management – focusing on preventive measures, practical training, and robust on-site safety systems.

Innovative Technologies for Enhanced Safety – examining the use of automation, AI, and predictive monitoring to reduce human error and enhance real-time decision-making.

Regulatory Compliance and Excellence – promoting a shift from box-ticking to building a culture of accountability aligned with domestic and global standards.

Case Studies on Industry Transformation – sharing real-world examples of how proactive safety interventions have led to measurable outcomes.

The conference will also encourage cross-functional collaboration, underscoring that safety is a shared responsibility that must be embedded across operations, leadership, and policy.

The event aims to provide a platform for meaningful dialogue and collective learning, supporting the industry’s journey towards safer and more resilient manufacturing environments.