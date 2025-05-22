Venus Remedies secures Ukrainian GMP renewal

Venus Remedies has renewed its Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from Ukraine’s State Service on Medicines and Drugs Control (SMDC). The certification applies to the company’s Unit-II manufacturing facility located in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, covering its cephalosporin, non-cephalosporin (carbapenem), and oncology parenteral production lines, including liquid and lyophilized injections.

Ukraine, being a member of the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S)—a consortium comprising 56 countries spanning Europe, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas—further amplifies the global acceptance and strategic importance of this certification. Venus Remedies already has a presence in 32 PIC/S countries, including South Africa, Thailand, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Australia, with plans for continued expansion.

The Ukrainian pharmaceutical market, projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9 per cent and reach $822.26 million by 2029, is driven largely by increased demand for generics and oncology treatments. Venus Remedies aims to sustain growth and expand access within the broader Asia Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) region.

Venus Remedies’ certified Baddi Unit-II facility, equipped with the required infrastructure and technologies, is strategically designed to address complex therapeutic needs and meet evolving global healthcare demands.