Biocon Biologics gains contract extension for Insulins supply by Malaysian MoH

Biocon Biologics informs that the Government of Malaysia has agreed to extend the current contract period of 36 months under the existing insulin supply agreement with its subsidiary in Malaysia, Biocon, and Duopharma Marketing (DMktg), for an additional six months, effective from April 29, 2025, until October 28, 2025.

Biocon Biologics has partnered with the Ministry of Health for its insulins requirements and has been serving patients in Malaysia for nearly 10 years. The company manufactures a range of recombinant human insulin products at its facility in Johor, Malaysia. These insulin products are distributed in Malaysia through its commercial partner DMktg. The company was awarded the insulins supply contract for a three-year period in 2022 through April 2025.

The amendment to the contract will be formalised through the execution of a formal supplementary agreement between the MoH, DMktg and Biocon subsequently.