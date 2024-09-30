Venus Remedies gets marketing authorisations for oncology drugs from Morocco, Philippines

Venus Remedies has secured marketing authorisations for two key cancer drugs. The approvals include bortezomib in the Philippines and carboplatin in Morocco.

The Philippine market, the second largest in the ASEAN region, is expected to grow from $400 million in 2022 to $790 million by 2030. The authorisation of bortezomib aims to enhance the company’s ability to deliver advanced cancer solutions in Southeast Asia.

In Morocco, where the oncology drug market is set to reach $150.8 million by 2029, the approval of carboplatin aims to strengthen Venus Remedies’ position in the African oncology market.

Venus Remedies now holds 15 authorisations in Morocco and 69 in the Philippines. These developments contribute to India’s growing pharmaceutical exports, which reached $27.9 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year. The global oncology market is projected to expand significantly, reaching $518.25 billion by 2032.