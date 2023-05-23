Venus Remedies get Kenyan GMP certification for manufacturing facilities in Baddi

Venus Remedies has secured a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification from Kenya for all its production facilities in Baddi. Acknowledging the commitment of Venus Remedies to quality assurance and international manufacturing standards, the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) of the Kenyan Health Ministry granted the certification following a rigorous audit of the company’s production facilities in Baddi. With this, the number of international GMP certifications for Venus Remedies has gone up to 25.

This recognition encompasses a wide range of parenteral formulations, including pre-filled syringes, ampoules, vial liquids and lyophilised and dry powder injections. Notably, the GMP certification extends to the manufacturing facilities for cephalosporins and carbapenems as dry powder injections, oral granules and liquid and lyophilised oncology products.

The GMP from Kenya, estimated to be a $780 million market, is set to bolster the expansion of Venus Remedies in the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COSMEA) region, of which Kenya is a key member, and subsequently the entire African pharmaceutical market, which is estimated to be worth $7.3-billion. The company has a presence in Uganda, Tanzania, Kenya and Rwanda countries in Africa, where the pharma market is expected to grow upto $2.8 billion by year 2023 at a CAGR of 10 per cent approx.

The GMP certification awarded by Kenya comes three months after the company secured a GMP approval from Saudi Arabia, which is expected to speed up the process of marketing authorisations for the company’s products in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.