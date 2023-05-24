Evolving role of nutraceuticals in improving health outcomes: Rahul Adakmol, COO – International Operations & Business Development, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

Express Pharma – Nutrify Today Boardroom series offers a platform for meaningful dialogues on the vast ocean of opportunities for the Indian pharma sector to be reaped in nutraceuticals, provided the right course is set for long and sustainable growth.

In this video, Rahul Adakmol, COO – International Operations & Business Development at Bharat Serums and Vaccines, speaks on the trends shaping the pharma and nutra sectors, ethical and responsible approaches for the pharma industry to leverage opportunities in nutraceuticals, BSV’s focus areas for growth: Women’s health, Critical Care and IUI-IVF, and more, in a free-wheeling interaction with Express Pharma