VAV Lipids earns appreciation from US Pharmacopeia

USP’s Certificate of Appreciation noted that VAV Lipids’ contributions have added significant public benefit to the standards-setting process in support of the USP mission, that is, to improve global health through public standards and related programs that help ensure the quality, safety, and benefit of medicines and foods.

Speaking of the development, Arun Kedia, MD, VAV Lipids said, “We are deeply honoured and humbled at the recognition bestowed on us. We are grateful to USP for inviting us to contribute to the standard-setting process and making us a part of their mission to improve global health through public standards.”